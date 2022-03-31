Advertisement

Nevada Humane Society shares tips for keeping pets safe from spring hazards

Nevada Humane Society - Aiko
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With temperatures warming up, the Nevada Humane Society stopped by Morning Break to remind pet owners of different dangers that pop up in the spring.

First, more people will be gardening and landscaping, so when you’re on a walk with your dog, make sure he’s not sniffing around poisonous plants or dangerous chemicals that may have been left out.

Also, pay attention to how hot the asphalt and sidewalks get. Pets’ paws can easily burn.

Inside the home, keep spring cleaning products away from the animals. Make sure your doors and window screens are secure. More people will be letting in the fresh air which might tempt your cats and dogs to make a break for it.

Be careful with Easter candy. Chocolate, gum and sugar-free candies aren’t good for dogs so make sure you keep that Easter basket up out of their reach. Any while fresh flowers and new indoor house plants are popular in the spring, check to see if the plants are pet friendly. Philodendrons, monsteras, pothos, snake plants and Easter lilies are all toxic to animals.

Rebecca Goff and Ally Stemen from the Nevada Humane Society also brought Aiko with them to Morning Break. She is a 5-year-old mix with possibly some German shepherd or Rottweiler in her. She’s very comfortable around adults, but wouldn’t be great in a home with kids or other pets. She’s a super snuggly diva who just doesn’t want to share any of your affection. If you’d like to learn more about her just visit the Nevada Humane Society in Reno.

