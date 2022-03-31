Nevada DMV shares how customers can get refund for DMV Technology Fee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced instructions for how customers can acquire a $1 refund for the DMV Technology Fee.

According to a news release, in order to be eligible for the refund, customers must have paid the DMV Technology Fee between July 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021.

Those who qualify can request the $1 refund during their next visit to a DMV office, starting Monday, April 4. Those eligible do not need an appointment nor proof of payment to obtain their refund, according to the DMV.

The DMV asks customers to request the refund during their next visit rather than wait in line to receive the $1. A designated customer service counter will be available Monday through Friday at each of the large DMV branches to verify and fulfill customer refunds. the DMV notes. Regular DMV counters at the smaller offices can assist with refund requests.

“Our best advice to customers is to combine the refund with other DMV business that they were going to do anyway, so they don’t have to make a special trip,” Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler said.

The release says that the $1 technology fee had been applied to most DMV transactions, including driver’s licenses, state ID cards, vehicle registrations and titles, as well as business licenses.

Technology fee charges ceased May 17, 2021 in response to a May 13 Nevada Supreme Court decision, according to the release.

According to the release, Nevada DMV is refunding a total of about $6 million to individuals and businesses. The Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee approved the refund program in Oct. 2020, and determined that a cash refund was the most cost-effective way to reimburse customers.

