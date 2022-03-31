Mammovan returns to Las Vegas area for screenings
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is returning to southern Nevada in April to offer mammography screenings for women in need.
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older, but screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. It accepts most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare, and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.
To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266, option 1. Appointments are available from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. each day at the following dates and locations.
April 1:
- Intermountain Healthcare NV
- myGeneration Senior Clinic
- 1297 Boulder City Pkwy.
- Boulder City, NV 89005
April 4:
- Aquarius Casino Resort
- 1900 S. Casino Dr.
- Laughlin, NV 89029
April 5:
- NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
- 1799 Mount Mariah Dr.
- Las Vegas, NV 89106
April 6:
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Sahara Campus
- 4980 W Sahara Ave.
- Las Vegas, NV 89102
April 7 through April 15:
- NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center
- 1799 Mount Mariah Dr.
- Las Vegas, NV 89106
