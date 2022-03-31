Mammovan returns to Las Vegas area for screenings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is returning to southern Nevada in April to offer mammography screenings for women in need.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older, but screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. It accepts most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare, and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266, option 1. Appointments are available from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. each day at the following dates and locations.

April 1:

Intermountain Healthcare NV

myGeneration Senior Clinic

1297 Boulder City Pkwy.

Boulder City, NV 89005

April 4:

Aquarius Casino Resort

1900 S. Casino Dr.

Laughlin, NV 89029

April 5:

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center

1799 Mount Mariah Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

April 6:

Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Sahara Campus

4980 W Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

April 7 through April 15:

NVHC Martin Luther King Family Health Center

1799 Mount Mariah Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.