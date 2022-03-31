Lionel Richie cancels weekend shows in Las Vegas due to back problems

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After canceling Wednesday night’s performance unexpectedly, Lionel Richie, Wynn Las Vegas, and AEG Presents Las Vegas have announced two more performances will be rescheduled.

In a news release, performances on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at Encore Theater have been canceled.

“I’m sorry to say that I have to reschedule my shows this weekend,” said Richie. “My heart was so excited to see you All, but my back is not cooperating. Can’t wait to be ‘back’ in Vegas performing for my fans next week,” he added.

AEG and Wynn said performances of ‘Lionel Richie – Back to Las Vegas!’ are anticipated to resume as scheduled on Wednesday, April 6 and that they apologize for any inconvenience caused to ticket holders.

Performance on Friday, April 1, 2022 has been rescheduled for Friday, August 19, 2022.

Performance on Saturday, April 2, 2022 has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Ticket holders of the rescheduled performances will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets for the rescheduled dates. If ticket holders should choose to request a refund, they may do so within 30 days of this announcement via their original point of purchase.

Some FOX5 viewers reached out to us about Richie. He was supposed to take the stage at the Wynn Wednesday night for his residency, but at the last second, the show canceled.

We reached out the Wynn and the show’s promoter -- all they could say was that the performance was canceled due to circumstances beyond their control.

