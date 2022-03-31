Las Vegas teen charged in two separate murders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with two different murders in the Summer of 2021.

Dennis Commodore was 14-years-old at the time of the murders. In an arrest report obtained by FOX5, police said Commodore was being charged with murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Commodore is tied to three shootings, two of them fatal.

On July 30, 2021, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Wilbur Street and Lulu Avenue. Police said they arrived on scene and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

The arrest report said witnesses were with the victim when Commodore fired his gun. Witnesses told police that Commodore approached their parked vehicle and indicated he had a black handgun. The suspect pointed the gun at them and demanded a gold necklace from the victim. As the victim was removing the necklace, Commodore fired striking him. After that, witnesses said he fled on foot.

According to the arrest report, just one day later officers responded to another call of someone shot near Reno Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Police said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was transported to Sunrise Medical Center where he died. He was later identified, by LVMPD, as 49-year-old Faris Martinez.

Crime scene investigators reported that bullet casings from both scenes matched.

The third shooting happened on August 8, 2021 when police responded to multiple shots being heard at Tropicana Village Apartments. The arrest report stated that police arrived to find Raymond Rosbey unresponsive in his white Dodge Charger suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, police said, 10 casings were found. Seven of them had the same headstamp as the prior two incidents.

Witnesses said Rosbey was a victim of a robbery and added that the suspect tried to take gold chains off the victim after shooting. Investigators collected Rosbey’s phone from inside vehicle.

Detectives said they were able to retrieve information from Rosbey’s phone that provided them with a lead to Commodore’s place of residence.

Following a search warrant issued by a judge, detectives said they found a gold ‘Rolex’ watch believed to be Rosbey’s and confirmed by his family.

The arrest report said detectives also found clothing matching a description from surveillance video from one of the scenes.

Commodore is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. No word on if bail has been set.

