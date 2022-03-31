Las Vegas Ballpark becomes smoke-free facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Aviators and the Las Vegas Ballpark announced Thursday that they have partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to declare the Ballpark a smoke-free facility.

According to a news release, the new policy will take effect on April 5, the opening day of the Aviators’ season.

As part of the new policy, the use of all smoke and tobacco products, including cigarette, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes (including Juul) and all vapes is prohibited on Las Vegas Ballpark property.

The release notes that fans can expect to see signage posted at all entrances of Las Vegas Ballpark

“Encouraging good health is everyone’s business, so we are proud to do our part by partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District to make Las Vegas Ballpark a smoke-free facility,” said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. “We want the game to be enjoyable for everyone and set a good example for fans of all ages.”

The announcement from Las Vegas Ballpark comes following a similar announcement earlier this month that Lights FC games at Cashman Field would also be smoke-free.

The Aviators start their season April 5 at the Las Vegas Ballpark against the Reno Aces. For ticket and game information, visit https://www.milb.com/las-vegas/tickets

