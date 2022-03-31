Advertisement

Las Vegas Ballpark becomes smoke-free facility

(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)
(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Aviators and the Las Vegas Ballpark announced Thursday that they have partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to declare the Ballpark a smoke-free facility.

According to a news release, the new policy will take effect on April 5, the opening day of the Aviators’ season.

As part of the new policy, the use of all smoke and tobacco products, including cigarette, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes (including Juul) and all vapes is prohibited on Las Vegas Ballpark property.

The release notes that fans can expect to see signage posted at all entrances of Las Vegas Ballpark

“Encouraging good health is everyone’s business, so we are proud to do our part by partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District to make Las Vegas Ballpark a smoke-free facility,” said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. “We want the game to be enjoyable for everyone and set a good example for fans of all ages.”

The announcement from Las Vegas Ballpark comes following a similar announcement earlier this month that Lights FC games at Cashman Field would also be smoke-free.

The Aviators start their season April 5 at the Las Vegas Ballpark against the Reno Aces. For ticket and game information, visit https://www.milb.com/las-vegas/tickets

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Grammy Awards sets sight on Las Vegas for first time
Receive a text from your own phone number? Verizon says it’s spam
A text from your own phone number? It’s spam
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020. (Gai...
Nevada DMV shares how customers can get refund for DMV Technology Fee
(Courtesy Green Our Planet)
Produce grown by students at Las Vegas school gardens to be for sale at farmers market event