Las Vegas 13-year-old accused of threatening school shooting in Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old girl who moved to the Las Vegas area is accused of threatening a shooting at an elementary school in Arizona this week.

According to authorities, the girl, who will not be named because she is a juvenile, is accused of calling and making a threat of a shooting towards Black Mountain Elementary School in Golden Valley, Arizona, on Wednesday.

Detectives with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office determined that the girl currently lives in Las Vegas. With the help of Las Vegas police, authorities located the girl in the area on Thursday.

Authorities say the girl, who admitted to the threat, was found to have previously attended the elementary school prior to moving to the Las Vegas area.

Police said that they do not believe the threat was credible. However, added that, “law enforcement takes threats of this nature very seriously.”

Authorities say the teen is being charged in Mohave County for interference and disruption of an educational institute and making a terrorist threat, both of which are felonies.

