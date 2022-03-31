FOX5 Forecast Outlook 3/31/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures remain warm and we stay dry with increasing clouds Thursday with a high of 78°.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we prepare for nothing but 80s for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Friday’s daytime high will be around 81° with plenty of sun and light breezes.

For the weekend, expect the wind to return. It will also be sunny & 85° for Saturday with afternoon breezes to 25 MPH.

Sunday temperatures drop slightly to 82° with gusts to 30 MPH and cloudy skies.

Breezes continue Monday with a high of 82° and full sun. After that, we’ll see almost calm conditions for Tuesday with a high of 88° before wind returns Wednesday dropping temps slightly to 84°.

