Advertisement

‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct.(Hawaii Island Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge has granted a couple’s request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island. The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

The judge’s order, filed in court Wednesday, said it was necessary to grant the couple’s petition to prevent harassment.

Days earlier, Miller allegedly harassed patrons at a karaoke bar. Late Sunday, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” police said in a news release.

Miller was arrested at the bar shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released on $500 bail.

Neither Miller nor the actor’s representatives could immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Miller is ordered to appear at a court hearing for the temporary restraining order against harassment in Hilo on April 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross...
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California.
Car riddled with bullets, driver escapes in small California community
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned from the U.S House of Representatvies after...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns from office
A Chicago high school teacher has been removed from class after a racial incident took place.
History teacher removed after hanging Black doll in classroom
Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately,...
Man used dating apps to target single moms to get to their children, police say