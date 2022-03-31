Advertisement

Black Restaurant Week recognizes Black-owned restaurants around the valley

FOX5's Nkiruka speaks with the owner of Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles about the importance of Black Restaurant Week 2022
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fewer than 20% of U.S. employer businesses are minority owned, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Black Restaurant Week takes place March 18-25 and aims to shine a light on a few of them.

Larry White is the owner and founder of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles. He started the restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona about 25 years ago and it has grown to several locations around the county. He said at the time, he needed to create an opportunity for himself and now works to create opportunities for others.

Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles is currently hiring for all positions. If you’re interested, visit the location at 325 Hughes Center Drive.

