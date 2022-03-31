Aviators to again host $2 beer night this season at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While it’s not quite the $1 beer night that longtime Las Vegans will remember was offered when the 51s were at Cashman Field, baseball fans will still, at least, have another in expensive beer night this season at Aviators games.

The Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday announced that it will again feature $2 beer night on Thursdays during the Aviators upcoming season.

As part of the offering, the Ballpark says fans can purchase $2 cans on the Plaza, served from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every Thursday.

Beer night Thursdays aren’t the only special events planned during the season.

Also making its return this year will be the chance to bring your four-legged friends to the Ballpark for a evening out.

The Aviators will host “Bark in the Park” every Wednesday night this season.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: milb.com/las-vegas/tickets/single-game-tickets

