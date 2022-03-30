UFC fighter Chael Sonnen accused of beating multiple people at Las Vegas Strip hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is accused of violently beating multiple people at a Las Vegas Strip hotel in December.

Sonnen now faces six misdemeanor battery charges in connection with the attack on Dec. 18 at the Four Seasons Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to court records. Sonnen was previously faced a felony battery charge and four additional misdemeanor battery charges.

Two of the alleged victims filed a lawsuit against Sonnen for damages. Christopher and Julie Stellpflug, a couple from California, said they were at the Four Seasons minding their own business when they were attacked by Sonnen. The couple alleges the attack happened “without provocation or any communication whatsoever” between the three.

Sonnen reportedly put the husband in a chokehold, causing him to lose his breath for several seconds, the complaint alleges. Sonnen also reportedly attacked the wife, punching her multiple times in the face and knocking her head against a light fixture. It’s noted in the complaint that the woman is 5′3″ and approximately 125 lbs. The Stellpflugs reportedly both suffered concussions due to the attack, the complaint said.

Sonnen is also accused of elbowing another guest who tried to intervene and assaulting multiple security guards at the hotel.

Sonnen’s next court appearance was set for April 27.

