PHOTOS: Take a look back at the original Wet ‘n Wild on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With pool season right around the corner — or already started, depending on who you ask — Las Vegas locals will soon be flocking to water parks and other pools around town to get some relief from the heat.

The owners of Cowabunga Bay announced earlier this month that the company would be rebranding the Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley to Cowabunga Canyon, meaning once again, the Wet ‘n’ Wild brand will be no more in the valley.

For those who are Las Vegas natives or have called Sin City home for several decades will recall, this Wet ‘n’ Wild park wasn’t the city’s original Wet ‘n Wild.

Opening in the 1980s, Wet ‘n Wild’s first home in Las Vegas was located on the Strip, next to the Sahara.

Wet ‘n Wild closed for good on the Strip in 2004, and the land where it was located has yet to be redeveloped, although numerous ideas have been mentioned for the site over the years.

With photos from the Las Vegas News Bureau, take a look back and relive some memories of Wet ‘n Wild on the Strip with the photo gallery below:

