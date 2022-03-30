PHOTOS: Remember when F1 was held on Las Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace Grand Prix?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Formula One fans on the edge of their seat waiting to hear if Las Vegas will soon be home to a race, did you know that F1 has already held races in Sin City?

For several years in the 1980s, F1 racing was held on the Las Vegas Strip as part of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, F1 released a video on social media that arguably features a very subtle nod to Las Vegas, as the video appears to show an outline of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign and what could be interpreted as the High Roller observation wheel.

The video advises people to “stay tuned” to 2:30 UTC, which would be 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas time.

In the meantime, with photos from the Las Vegas News Bureau and the UNLV Special Collections, take a look back at the Caesars Palace Grand Prix events held in 1981-1984 in the gallery below.

