Advertisement

PHOTOS: Remember when F1 was held on Las Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace Grand Prix?

(Courtesy Bob Paluzzi Panoramic Photographs Collections, UNLV University Libraries Special...
(Courtesy Bob Paluzzi Panoramic Photographs Collections, UNLV University Libraries Special Collections & Archives)(Bob Paluzzi Panoramic Photographs Collections, UNLV University Libraries Special Collections & Archives)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Formula One fans on the edge of their seat waiting to hear if Las Vegas will soon be home to a race, did you know that F1 has already held races in Sin City?

For several years in the 1980s, F1 racing was held on the Las Vegas Strip as part of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, F1 released a video on social media that arguably features a very subtle nod to Las Vegas, as the video appears to show an outline of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign and what could be interpreted as the High Roller observation wheel.

The video advises people to “stay tuned” to 2:30 UTC, which would be 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas time.

In the meantime, with photos from the Las Vegas News Bureau and the UNLV Special Collections, take a look back at the Caesars Palace Grand Prix events held in 1981-1984 in the gallery below.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chael Sonnen arrives for a light heavyweight bout mixed martial arts bout against Brazil's...
UFC fighter Chael Sonnen accused of beating multiple people at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Bail remains at $750,000 for Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect
(Courtesy Bob Paluzzi Panoramic Photographs Collections, UNLV University Libraries Special...
Remember the Caesars Palace Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip?
Police Lights
Las Vegas police investigate human remains found in wash tunnel