North Las Vegas gets new recycling plant amid increased demand from other states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas will soon be recycling rigid plastics from Texas to Seattle and all points in between.

Republic Services will put a new recycling plant on-line during the second half of 2023 according to Pete Keller, Vice President of Recycling for the company.

The new plant will also be located in North Las Vegas about eight miles from their recycling plant on West Gowan Road.

Rigid plastics will first arrive at the main recycling plant where it will be sorted and baled then move by truck to the other plant.

“We’ll have grinding, we’ll have sorting, we’ll have washing and we’ll have color sorting,” according to Keller.

The plastic will be flaked and put into half ton and one ton bags to be sold to companies for use.

The demand for recycled plastic is growing. California and Washington State will require 50% post consumer plastics be used in new products by 2030.

The plant will have the capacity to process 150 million pounds of plastic each year.

Keller said putting the plant in North Las Vegas makes sense.

“We do allot of business in southern Nevada. We have one of the largest recycling plants in the country here, one of the largest landfills in the world and one of the largest transfer stations here,” Keller said.

The plant will employ about 60 people.

“This will be very skilled labor with good paying jobs,” Keller said.

