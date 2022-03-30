Advertisement

Miranda Lambert launches Las Vegas residency

Miranda Lambert Las Vegas residency
Miranda Lambert Las Vegas residency(Robert Ascroft | foureleven agency)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off her Entertainer of the Year win by the Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is launching a Las Vegas residency this fall.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” will open Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 for 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The show is run by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up.”

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Fan club presale will be Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. and Citi cardmembers will get presale access at 12 p.m.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” Dates

  • September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30
  • October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8
  • November 2022: 26, 27, 30
  • December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
  • March 2023: 24, 25, 30
  • April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jackie Siegel on MORE FOX5
Queen of Versailles gets a reality show
Jeffrey Osbourne on MORE FOX5
Jeffrey Osbourne performing in Vegas
Carbonara rolls
Learn how to make carbonara rolls
‘Baby Shark Live’ coming to Las Vegas
‘Baby Shark Live’ coming to Las Vegas