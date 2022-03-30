Miranda Lambert launches Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off her Entertainer of the Year win by the Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is launching a Las Vegas residency this fall.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” will open Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 for 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The show is run by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up.”

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Fan club presale will be Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. and Citi cardmembers will get presale access at 12 p.m.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” Dates

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

