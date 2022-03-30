MGM Resorts launch Las Vegas’ first NFT-ticketed event with Jabbawockeez

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is launching Las Vegas’ first-ever NFT-enabled live performance experience for dance crew Jabbawockeez’ newest production, TIMELESS.

In partnership with NFT marketplace YellowHeart, MGM Resorts developed the Jabbawockeez white glove NFT ticket collection which delivers an immersive fan experience.

There are a limited set of 1,110 NFT tickets now on sale for performances from April 7 to April 30. When NFT holders redeem their limited-edition NFT ticket at the show, the monochrome digital ticket transforms into a permanent keepsake and a digital key that unlocks exclusive benefits.

NFT owners will enjoy premium seats, behind-the-scenes access and meet-and-greet opportunities. Owners will become founding members of the MGM Rewards-Jabbawockeez NFT community and receive limited-edition content and merchandise.

“With the launch of TIMELESS, we are giving Jabbawockeez fans a new way to experience the show,” said Andrew Machado, the company’s Senior Vice President of Digital Design & Business Adjacencies. “NFTs usher in a new era for fans where the ticket itself is an ever-evolving experience that begins before the curtain lifts and continues long after the show ends. At MGM Resorts, we strive to create immersive experiences that wow our guests and Jabbawockeez is the perfect partner for our first NFT. They’re amazing creators who are always willing to step outside the box with us to innovate. We’re confident their highly engaged fan base will be incredibly excited to be a part of this new experience.”

For more information on Jabbawockeez’ TIMELESS, visit the Jabbawockeez website.

