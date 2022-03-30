LVMPD looking for next generation of police officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a rare opportunity, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants to find 18 to 20-year-olds who are interested in fast-tracking their career in law enforcement.

The police department said new cadets attend, participate and successfully complete the Cadet Academy and perform entry level work in the Patrol and Detention Services Divisions of LVMPD.

According to LVMPD, no experience is required, but applicants must have a high school diploma or General Education Diploma (GED).

Those who are accepted into the LVMPD Cadet Program, start earning money immediately, learn valuable skills, and enter the police academy when they turn 21.

Applications will be reviewed to determine those candidates who meet the minimum qualifications.

Applicants chosen to move forward in the process will be asked to complete a series of exams. LVMPD will test cadets using a written, physical fitness and oral exam.

Everyone interested are encouraged to apply here.

