Advertisement

LVMPD looking for next generation of police officers

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a rare opportunity, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wants to find 18 to 20-year-olds who are interested in fast-tracking their career in law enforcement.

The police department said new cadets attend, participate and successfully complete the Cadet Academy and perform entry level work in the Patrol and Detention Services Divisions of LVMPD.

According to LVMPD, no experience is required, but applicants must have a high school diploma or General Education Diploma (GED).

Those who are accepted into the LVMPD Cadet Program, start earning money immediately, learn valuable skills, and enter the police academy when they turn 21.

Applications will be reviewed to determine those candidates who meet the minimum qualifications.

Applicants chosen to move forward in the process will be asked to complete a series of exams. LVMPD will test cadets using a written, physical fitness and oral exam.

Everyone interested are encouraged to apply here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
CCSD approves ‘Dads in Schools’ program, looking for applicants
Robert Dearinger (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police looking for missing 81-year-old man
Daniel Casillas, 14, keeps cool at a splash pad Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in this AP file photo....
Henderson splash pads to open April 1
Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Bail remains at $750,000 for Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect