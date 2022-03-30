Advertisement

Las Vegas police looking for missing 81-year-old man

Robert Dearinger (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday.

According to police, Robert Dearinger was last seen March 26 near Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said Dearinger may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red and white stripes and blue jeans, according to LVMPD.

