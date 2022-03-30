Las Vegas police looking for missing 81-year-old man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday.

According to police, Robert Dearinger was last seen March 26 near Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said Dearinger may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red and white stripes and blue jeans, according to LVMPD.

Please help us find 81-year-old Robert Dearinger who is considered missing and endangered. He was last seen on March 26 near Foremaster Ln and Las Vegas Blvd. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/YnXB9IDKCC — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 30, 2022

