Las Vegas police investigate human remains found in wash tunnel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating human remains found in a wash basin tunnel earlier this month.

LVMPD said they were called to the tunnel near the 5200 block of W. Tropicana Avenue around 1:26 a.m. March 21 for reports of human remains. Responding officers located the remains and notified homicide investigators.

LVMPD said a suspect or a motive has not been identified and said they continue to investigate.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

