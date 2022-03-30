Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate human remains found in wash tunnel

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating human remains found in a wash basin tunnel earlier this month.

LVMPD said they were called to the tunnel near the 5200 block of W. Tropicana Avenue around 1:26 a.m. March 21 for reports of human remains. Responding officers located the remains and notified homicide investigators.

LVMPD said a suspect or a motive has not been identified and said they continue to investigate.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tyler Steffins
Man refuses court in off-duty Seattle-area officer’s killing on Las Vegas Strip
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain leaves the pit lane during qualifying for the Formula...
Formula 1 teases Las Vegas ahead of announcement Wednesday night
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Nevada casinos see 12th straight month of $1B gaming win