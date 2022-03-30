Advertisement

Henderson splash pads to open April 1

Daniel Casillas, 14, keeps cool at a splash pad Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in this AP file photo....
Daniel Casillas, 14, keeps cool at a splash pad Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt York)(AP Photo/Matt York)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the weather starts to heat up, Las Vegas Valley residents are starting to enjoy time outdoors and in the pool. Starting Friday, people will have another place to go.

The city of Henderson notes on its website that the water will start flowing at its free splash pads starting Friday, April 1.

Henderson’s splash pads are open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Oct. 31, 2022.

Henderson also has a splash pad for dogs only. The water area at the Bark Park at Heritage Park is for dogs only, no humans, according to the city. The Bark Park splash pad is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

For a list of splash pads across Henderson, visit: cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-and-trails/splash-pads

