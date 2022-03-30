FOX5 Forecast Outlook 3/30/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are drying out and heating up for the remainder of the week.

Expect a warm afternoon Wednesday and beyond as showers head east. Wednesday will feature more sun, less wind and a high of 79°.

We’ll stay warm Thursday and Friday as highs remain around 80° with just a light breeze.

For the weekend, we increase the heat a bit with the mid to low-80s for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll also see more of a breeze in the afternoons with gusts up to 35 MPH for both days.

The average high for the weekend is in the mid-70s. Our next chance of showers will be late Sunday into Monday. Right now, it looks like a slight chance with our high temperatures back to around 80°.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.