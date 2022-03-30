Advertisement

Formula 1 teases Las Vegas ahead of announcement Wednesday night

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain leaves the pit lane during qualifying for the Formula...
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain leaves the pit lane during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday March 26, 2022. (Hamad I Mohammed, Pool via AP)(Giuseppe Cacace | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With rumors circulating for the past several weeks that Formula 1 is bringing a race to Las Vegas, it appears fans may find out for certain Wednesday night.

Formula 1 shared a video on Twitter Wednesday morning that arguably features a very subtle nod to Las Vegas, as the video appears to show an outline of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign and what could be interpreted as the High Roller observation wheel.

The video advises people to “stay tuned” to 2:30 UTC, which would be 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas time.

