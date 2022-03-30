Formula 1 teases Las Vegas ahead of announcement Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With rumors circulating for the past several weeks that Formula 1 is bringing a race to Las Vegas, it appears fans may find out for certain Wednesday night.

Formula 1 shared a video on Twitter Wednesday morning that arguably features a very subtle nod to Las Vegas, as the video appears to show an outline of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign and what could be interpreted as the High Roller observation wheel.

The video advises people to “stay tuned” to 2:30 UTC, which would be 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas time.

