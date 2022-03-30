Advertisement

Clark County job fair offering positions that start at $18/hour

An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:50 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 100 employers offering full-time jobs that pay at least $18/hour will be taking part at the Spring Job Fair, hosted by Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson and Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

The fair will take place Friday, April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. It is free and open to the public, and parking is free is adjacent lots. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register through NV Career Center’s site, but walk-ins are also welcome.

According to a release, employers with $18/hour jobs (including tips) include those in the hospitality industry, such as MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Resorts World, The Venetian, Golden Gaming, and Boyd Gaming. Employers in other industries such as Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI), Nevada State Bank, Barclay’s, the Clark County School District, Giving Home Care, Robertsons Ready Mix, Blueprint Studios, and Southwest Airlines will also have jobs available that pay at least $18/hour.

