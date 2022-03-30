CCSD approves ‘Dads in Schools’ program, looking for applicants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Weapons and fights are something CCSD is working to prevent on campus and one newly approved safety tool could hit the hallways relatively soon.

FOX5 has been telling you about the ‘Dads in Schools’ program.

The CCSD Board of Trustees just approved the ‘Dads in Schools’ program and we wanted to know how this will all work.

‘Dads in Schools’ would work in a team of ten at a school. They must go to the Dads in Schools website to sign up.

Then, work through the CCSD portal for an FBI background check.

The group has to be invited by a school principal.

They then get training with a school principal on how to react during certain situations. And then they head to a school. The founder of the group says the whole process will take three weeks minimum--for a volunteer to be in a school.

“We’ll take any volunteer anytime they’re available and we’ll make sure it fits into that principal’s opportunity to serve that school,” said Troy Martinez, Dads in Schools founder.

Martinez says it really wants to recruit volunteers who are already badged through CCSD -- meaning they’ve already had the FBI background check. He says they could get into schools almost immediately.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.