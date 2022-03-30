$3B entertainment, sports district expected to have major impact on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday development and investment company the Oak View Group announced they acquired land near the I-15 and I-215. The plan includes an arena, casino, hotel and additional amphitheater.

A big name behind the project is former Raiders president Marc Badain. He said the 20,000 seat arena would be adjacent to an integrated resort.

“We’re building what this market wants so we’ll do some demand studies and make sure we’re building exactly what the consumer wants,” Badain said.

He commented on the idea an NBA team calling the arena home.

“Oakview group has done this before where they built arenas that are ready for tenants decided that’s a market they want to enter this building gives them an opportunity,” Badain said.

They plan to have a team but are not expecting it.

“Again no assumptions on that but we’ll build it and if they want to pursue a location in Las Vegas then we’ll be ready for them,” Badain said.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said the people behind the project give county officials confidence.

“I do think it’s important to recognize the people who are around this project are ones that can really get it done,” Commissioner Naft said.

Oak View Group recently helped develop Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

FOX5 asked Commissioner Naft if this district off the strip corridor will cater toward tourists or locals more. He thinks it will be a little bit of everything but hopes it will be like similar projects in the past.

“We’ve seen at T Mobile for example of how that has really evolved to being an environment where locals feel very comfortable going to a hockey games. I think the same can be said for Allegiant Stadium,” Naft said.

The massive sports and entertainment destination will not be on the expense of residents.

“I will tell you that this is entirely privately funded. Everything from the acquisition of the land, to the construction, and the building of the project, is entirely privately funded so there’s no risk to tax payers, there’s no tax payer money going into this – there’s only gain to the tax payer who will benefit from the revenue collected from live entertainment once it’s up and running,” Naft said.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority released this statement to FOX5.

New entertainment ventures are great both for our destination and our economy, so it’s always exciting when they are announced. We look forward to learning more as plans are shared.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.