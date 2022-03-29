Advertisement

Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)(Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting the “Ninth Island” started her week by hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified as Michelle M. from Hawaii, hit a jackpot totaling $1,316,725 on Monday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.

The company says she hit the jackpot after making a $5 bet while playing at the California Hotel and Casino in downtown.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Suspect in Naomi Irion kidnapping to make virtual court appearance Wednesday
FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope...
BTS member tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Las Vegas
Pups go for a dip during pool party for dogs in Venezuela
Pups go for a dip during pool party for dogs in Venezuela
Henderson man banned by Southwest after attack on airline employee
Henderson man banned by Southwest after attack on airline employee