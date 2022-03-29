Advertisement

Two lottery players hit $1 million jackpot, $50K Powerball in Arizona

The player matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number.
The player matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two lucky people are a bit richer after two winning lottery tickets were sold in Sedona and Fountain Hills on Monday night. One lucky player took home $1 million, and another took home $50,000!

The winning Triple Twist ticket was sold at Clark’s Market in Sedona, near Verde Valley School Road and State Route 179. The player matched all six numbers from the Triple Twist draw, and the winning numbers were 1, 4, 11, 19, 23, 33. The winner will take home a grand total of $1,006,431.

The lucky Powerball ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store in Fountain Hills, near Shea Boulevard and State Route 87. The player matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 11, 18, 39, 58, 62 with Powerball 3, and will take home $50,000.

