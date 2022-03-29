Suspect hit by car after running from officers during traffic stop, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning after he attempted to run from officers during a traffic stop.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred near Durango Drive and W. Flamingo Road at about 7:52 a.m.

Police said the suspect fled during a traffic vehicle stop, ran from officers and was then struck by a vehicle.

The male was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Police did not have an age for the individual yet.

Traffic was shutdown west of the Durango and Flamingo intersection during the incident.

