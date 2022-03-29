Advertisement

Registration opens for Las Vegas NFL Draft Experience

By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With one month until the NFL Draft, the league has opened a portal to register to attend the Draft & Draft Experience.

The Draft runs Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. All of the festivities will take place along the Las Vegas Strip near the High Roller and the Linq, including the Draft Theater, where some of the prospects will take the stage after hearing their names called, and the NFL Draft Experience, a family-friendly interactive theme park.

The three-day experience will also include concerts at the end of the day.

Registration is free and open now at nfl.com/onepass.

