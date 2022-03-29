Henderson police say driver was going 140mph on I-15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a driver was recently cited for going 140mph on a Las Vegas freeway.
According to police, on March 23 at approximately 1:10 p.m., Henderson police’s traffic unit was participating with other local agencies in a joint enforcement event for speed enforcement on the Interstate 15.
Police say that a driver traveling on the I-15 was determined to be speeding, going 140mph in a posted 65mph zone.
According to authorities, Henderson police conducted a traffic stop on the motorist and issued the driver a citation for speeding 21-30mph over the posted limit into the North Las Vegas Justice Court.
Henderson police said the driver was released at the scene without incident.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.