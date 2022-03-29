Henderson police say driver was going 140mph on I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a driver was recently cited for going 140mph on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to police, on March 23 at approximately 1:10 p.m., Henderson police’s traffic unit was participating with other local agencies in a joint enforcement event for speed enforcement on the Interstate 15.

Police say that a driver traveling on the I-15 was determined to be speeding, going 140mph in a posted 65mph zone.

According to authorities, Henderson police conducted a traffic stop on the motorist and issued the driver a citation for speeding 21-30mph over the posted limit into the North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Henderson police said the driver was released at the scene without incident.

Today the CCSDPD Traffic Unit participated in a speed event with NLVPD, LVMPD, NSPHP, BCPD and HPD where we stopped a... Posted by Clark County School District Police Department on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

