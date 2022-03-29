NSHE agenda: Chancellor Melody Rose intends to resign during April 1 special board meeting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education intends to resign from her position in Friday’s special board meeting, according to a signed agenda item posted by the board.

On April 1 at 2 p.m., the NSHE board of regents will gather for a meeting to discuss the “separation and release” of Chancellor Melody Rose from her contract that began on Sept. 1, 2020.

“Employer and Employee have agreed upon the early termination of Employee’s Employment. Agreement effective April 1, 2022 on the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement,” the item reads in part.

As part of her departure, Rose stands to make a lump sum severance package of $610,000.

According to language in the agreement, Rose was given 21 days to consider leaving her post. However, it stipulates that she can revoke her decision within 7 days of signing it, with mailed written notice. Records show that Rose signed the agreement on March 27.

Rose oversees UNLV, UNR and community colleges throughout the state.

In February, Chancellor Rose raised “serious allegations” regarding inappropriate actions she alleged were taken by two regents on the board: Patrick Carter and Cathy McAdoo.

“The recent report prepared by outside counsel hired by the Board of Regents of the University of Nevada in response to serious allegations brought forth by Chancellor Melody Rose raises serious questions about public integrity and possible ethics violations by members of the Board of Regents,” Council for Better Nevada penned in a complaint, representing multiple business and labor groups.

In general, the allegations were described as “poor workplace behavior” including feelings of disrespect and disparaging behavior.

In mid-February, NSHE voted to return those regents to their respective roles.

“The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents voted to return Chair Cathy McAdoo (District 8) and Vice Chair Patrick Carter (District 6) to their respective roles as the officers of the Board for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022 at a special meeting held Thursday,” a note from NSHE stated.

The agenda item does not specify a reason for Rose’s planned departure, but NSHE deferred to the agenda item when FOX5 asked for comment.

