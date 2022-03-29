North Las Vegas police looking for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. Police say she suffers from dementia and diabetes.

Rosa Maria Lopez was last seen at her home on March 28 about 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Carey Grove Avenue near Carey Avenue and Martin L. King Boulevard. Her family reported her missing about 8 a.m.

“Lopez is described as a light skinned Hispanic female, about 4ft 10in tall, and about 115lbs,” police said.

She has light brown hair and brown eyes. She wore a light purple shirt with a flower print, dark blue sweats and black sketcher shoes.

“She does not have access to her medications,” NLVPD said.

Area hospitals are asked to check their registries for Lopez.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

