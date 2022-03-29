Las Vegas police, CCSDPD working shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is assisting Clark County School District Police Department with a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon near Bonanza and Decatur.

According to Las Vegas police, the investigation is occurring in the 4600 block of West Bonanza Road.

Las Vegas police are referring any additional information on the incident to CCSDPD. FOX5 has reached out for more information and will update as we learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.