Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak couple is adding to Alaska history with their pregnancy.

“Diapers are expensive,” mother-to-be Stephanie Trosvig said. “I don’t even know how many I’m going to need, or have to stock up on for being in Kodiak.”

Stephanie and her husband Harlen Trosvig are about 28 weeks pregnant with quadruplets, meaning their family is about to go from two to six in a hurry.

“You get the instant family,” Harlen quipped.

It’s only the second time in Alaska’s recorded history that a person has given birth to quadruplets. According to the Department of Health and Social Services, the only other case of Alaskan resident quadruplets since data collection started in 1977 was in 1994. There are no records of quintuplets or higher.

“We’re not joking,” Stephanie said.

The high school sweethearts were born and raised in Kodiak, but because of the island’s medical capabilities, they are temporarily in Anchorage ahead of the birth. Stephanie’s on modified bed rest.

“We’ve been calling it house arrest,” she said with a laugh.

She said she’s trying to carry the quartet for as long as possible. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the average gestation period for quadruplets is 30 weeks, compared to a single child, which averages around 39 or 40 weeks.

“We’re hoping and praying for 30 to 32,” Stephanie said.

When the couple first tried to start a family, Stephanie had a miscarriage.

“Then a year went by with nothing,” she said.

Life has thrown them some “interesting curve balls,” Stephanie said. They had a pandemic wedding, they bought a house during the pandemic economy and now they are expecting two boys and two girls.

“I feel like we were probably less shocked than most people,” Stephanie said. “Multiples do run in my family, not that I ever expected that I would ever have four.”

The couple said it all came together at once.

“We went to the ultrasound being nervous, we weren’t going to see one heartbeat, and then we ended up seeing four,” Stephanie said. “We looked at a house the day before, and then we signed papers the day after we went to the ultrasound.”

“Life happens when you’re busy making plans. That’s for sure,” Harlen said.

So far, the couple is defying the odds.

“We didn’t do any (in vitro fertilization) or any (intrauterine insemination), “ Stephanie said. “So, it was it was pretty ... the odds of that happening are astronomical.”

They hope that they’re ready as they await the arrival of the “Kodiak Quads.”

“From no kids to four kids is definitely going to be a big leap,” Harlen said.

The couple said they have baby names picked out, but they will only be announced once the quadruplets arrive.

The Trosvig’s also set up a GoFundMe account to help compensate for the unexpected added costs of raising not one, but four babies. As of March 28, the effort had raised about $3,500 of their $10,000 goal.

