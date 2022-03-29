Henderson Silver Knights to play at Dollar Loan Center for first time this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Silver Knights announced it is rolling out the Silver Carpet for its first ever home game at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, April 2 against the Bakersfield Condors.

The team is encouraging fans to arrive early with a Silver Carpet event at the Tiltyard, located just outside the main entrance to the arena. Silver Knights players and coaches and other special guests will make appearances beginning at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The Tiltyard will open at 3:30 p.m., and the event will feature a DJ, inflatables, yard games, concessions, food trucks and more.

Doors to the arena at the Tiltyard will open at 5:45 p.m. with other entrances opening at 6:00 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket.

The team will wear exclusive jerseys during the game, and those jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to HopeLink of Southern Nevada, an organization to help prevent homelessness throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Fans can bid by visiting HSKDLC.givesmart.com or by texting “HSKDLC” to 76278.

