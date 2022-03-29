Golden Knights hit the road for important 3-game trip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights had one more practice at their facility in Summerlin on Tuesday morning before flying to Seattle to begin a three game road trip in the Pacific Northwest with two games against the Kraken and one in Vancouver against the Canucks.

For a team that has been riddled with injuries, there was good news as defenseman Brayden McNabb practiced for the second straight day and shed his no contact jersey. Head Coach Pete DeBoer said McNabb will make the trip and be a game time decision on Wednesday.

There was a scare at practice when goalie Robin Lehner was hit in the left shoulder with a puck and went down to the ice. After several minutes in obvious pain, Lehner returned to practice but later left before the workout was over.

“It wouldn’t be a day with the Vegas Golden Knights if we didn’t have someone leave with an injury during practice,” DeBoer said. “We’ll see. I don’t have an update yet.”

Vegas has 14 games left in the regular season and a lot of work to do to make the playoffs. The players said that while they do a little bit of scoreboard watching this time of year, the main focus is taking care of what they can on the ice.

“You look at the large picture for maybe just to see what the schedule looks like, games, rest , all of that,” forward Keegan Kolesar said. “How much time you have left in the season. Then for us now it’s just game by game. We’re not looking two weeks ahead at an important game. We’re looking at Seattle right now who is coming off a big win. So for us it’s about that game.”

“I think everyone is aware of the situation and this time of year you want certain teams to lose,” defenseman Shea Theodore added. “But I think at the end of the day we’ve just to focus on ourselves, focus on our own game and make sure we’re playing at our best for the last 14.”

The Golden Knights have games in Seattle on Wednesday and Friday followed by a game in Vancouver on Sunday. They return home to T-Mobile Arena next Wednesday, April 6, to face the Canucks.

