FOX5 Forecast Outlook 3/29/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Showers are moving out as most valley locations picked up anywhere from 0.04″ to 0.10″ of rain from Monday’s storm.

Our next chance of showers returns late Tuesday morning around 10:30am and return again late Tuesday afternoon and early evening. We catch a break in the showers for the first half of Tuesday with drying trend returning late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

After a windy start to the week, much lighter wind 5-15 MPH is expected Tuesday.

It’s noticeably cooler outside this morning and daytime highs will be around 72° Tuesday.

Daytime high’s then return into the upper-70s for the rest of the workweek. We’ll turn drier and warmer through the rest of the week with temperatures rebounding back into the 80s for your weekend plans.

