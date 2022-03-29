Advertisement

BTS member tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Las Vegas

FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope...
FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from left to right, pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus.  the Big Hit Entertainment agency says in a statement that RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A member of K-POP band BTS has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Las Vegas, according to a statement.

In a statement, BTS said member JungKook tested negative on a PCR test in Korea and departed for the United States on Sunday ahead of the group’s GRAMMY’s performance in Las Vegas.

After arriving in Las Vegas, according to the statement. JungKook felt a “slight discomfort in his throat” and took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCR test Sunday afternoon.

The statement indicates that while being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, both tests came back with positive test results and JungKook was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the statement, he is “currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States.”

JungKook is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, according to the statement.

The statement notes that his participating in the group’s scheduled events in the United States will be determined by local regulations on COVID-19.

In addition to performing at the GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, BTS also has four sold out performances at Allegiant Stadium April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

