2 years into pandemic, 3 new shops open at Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The pandemic challenged businesses around the world, but now as it subsides, one local community is seeing business boom. The Village at Lake Las Vegas is adding three new shops in two months.

“I can’t say enough good things about Lake Las Vegas. It is magical. It is unique. It is quiet and eventful all at the same time… every corner is so beautiful… you feel like you are in a different country,” shared Kendra Daniels, owner of Once Upon a Nail Salon set to open April 16.

With 12 restaurants and 9 other shops, the Village at Lake Las Vegas is the “heart and soul” of the Lake Las Vegas community, according to Alexander Holm, Supervisor of the Village at Lake Las Vegas.

“We definitely saw a big change in the past three years… we’ve had a tremendous growth, we’ve definitely seen it in the past few months,” explained Holm.

Holm said through community support, all the shops made it through the pandemic and now the village is growing.

“It has been amazing! Far more than what I thought it would be,” said Parizad Patel, owner of Pariz salon which opened this month.

Patel came to the lake for vacation in 2004 and fell in love.

“I worked for American Airlines for 25 years and the pandemic happened and they offered early retirement,” Patel said. “So, I went ahead and took that and I was pretty young, so I didn’t want to just sit at home and retire so I decided to follow my dreams and open up a salon.”

Patel applied for a business license about a year ago despite it being the height of the pandemic, having faith a salon at Lake Las Vegas would succeed.

“I wasn’t nervous,” Patel said. “There is so much growth in this community and I have so much support from everyone, it was like a no brainer.”

Pedego, an electric bike shop, also just opened. Daniels is looking forward to the grand opening of her nail salon.

“While we have been building, I have had so many people come up to our doors and ask when we are going to be open,” Daniels said. “It is nice to see so many people just walking around on a Wednesday not even a weekend, not even an event… it is nice and busy here in Lake Las Vegas.”

Every Saturday starting April 16 through the end of October, there will be live concerts on floating stage in the lake.

Learn more on the website: https://tvllvatthevillage.com/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.