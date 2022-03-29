2 adults, 1 juvenile and 4 dogs displaced after 2-alarm fire at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No injuries were reported after fire officials responded to a blaze at a Henderson home on a windy Monday afternoon.

About 2:40 p.m., Henderson and Clark County fire officials responded to a two-alarm fire near Galleria and Cadence Vista drives in the 200 block of Via Luna Rosa Court. High winds caused the flames to spread, elevating the incident to two-alarm status, HFD spokesperson Madeleine Skains told FOX5.

The Clark County Fire Department had the fire knocked down by 3:48 p.m., Skains said.

Two adults, one juvenile and four dogs were displaced after the fire.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.