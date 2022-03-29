Advertisement

2 adults, 1 juvenile and 4 dogs displaced after 2-alarm fire at Henderson home

Henderson Fire Department responds to a blaze in the 200 block of Via Luna Rosa Court on...
Henderson Fire Department responds to a blaze in the 200 block of Via Luna Rosa Court on Monday, March 28, 2022.(FOX5)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No injuries were reported after fire officials responded to a blaze at a Henderson home on a windy Monday afternoon.

About 2:40 p.m., Henderson and Clark County fire officials responded to a two-alarm fire near Galleria and Cadence Vista drives in the 200 block of Via Luna Rosa Court. High winds caused the flames to spread, elevating the incident to two-alarm status, HFD spokesperson Madeleine Skains told FOX5.

The Clark County Fire Department had the fire knocked down by 3:48 p.m., Skains said.

Two adults, one juvenile and four dogs were displaced after the fire.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

