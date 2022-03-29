Advertisement

17-year-old suspect in Glendale Outlet Mall shooting will be charged as an adult

Raul Ulices Franco
Raul Ulices Franco(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM PDT
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Prosecutors will charge a 17-year-old teen, believed to be the primary suspect in the shooting last week at Tanger Outlets in Glendale as an adult. In court documents released Monday, investigators believe the teen, Raul Franco, was likely angered by recent “social media disrespect.”

Franco was arrested last Saturday and booked on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of felony endangerment, two counts of misconduct involving weapons, and criminal damage.

According to Glendale police, the 4-year-old child is still in critical condition at a local hospital. The other victims, who include a woman and a 15-year-old boy, have been released from the hospital.

Police allege that Franco got into an argument with a group of people, including a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy. Officers believe all three teens know each other. The fight is what police believe led to the shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy and his 27-year-old mother, along with the two teens involved in the argument.

During their investigation, officers learned that Franco grabbed the gun he used following the shooting, put it in his backpack, went to a nearby trash can where he threw the gun away. Court records show that Franco is currently on probation for a 2019 drug conviction. Investigators say in court documents that the estimated damage at the Tanger Outlets from the shooting is about $10,000.

