‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Las Vegas Valley park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Big Bounce America is bringing the “world’s largest bounce house” to Las Vegas in April.

According to a news release, Big Bounce America’s event features four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000-square-foot “World’s Largest Bounce House,” the newly added “Sport Slam” with a customized sports arena, a 900+ foot-long obstacle course named “The Giant,” and a unique, space-themed wonderland called “airSPACE.”

The company says it has been Guinness-certified as the “world’s largest bounce house.”

The event will be held in the Las Vegas Valley April 8-10 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 851 Lone Mountain Road.

From toddler-specific sessions to an adults-only session, tickets can be purchased online: thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/las-vegas/

