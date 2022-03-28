Advertisement

‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Las Vegas Valley park

Big Bounce America 2022 Tour coming to Las Vegas (Courtesy Big Bounce America)
Big Bounce America 2022 Tour coming to Las Vegas (Courtesy Big Bounce America)(Original Photographer Jodie Barker | Courtesy Big Bounce America)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Big Bounce America is bringing the “world’s largest bounce house” to Las Vegas in April.

According to a news release, Big Bounce America’s event features four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000-square-foot “World’s Largest Bounce House,” the newly added “Sport Slam” with a customized sports arena, a 900+ foot-long obstacle course named “The Giant,” and a unique, space-themed wonderland called “airSPACE.”

The company says it has been Guinness-certified as the “world’s largest bounce house.”

The event will be held in the Las Vegas Valley April 8-10 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 851 Lone Mountain Road.

From toddler-specific sessions to an adults-only session, tickets can be purchased online: thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/las-vegas/

