Advertisement

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscars audience

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife.

Smith cursed at Rock after returning to his seat. Rock was presenting the award for best documentary when the tense exchange happened.

Before that, the Oscars were running smoothly and making history with their supporting actor winners. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for supporting actress, while Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an acting award. The 94th Academy Awards kicked Sunday off with Beyoncé, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Beer and cheese pairings
Beer and cheese pairings
dog anxiety
Helping your dog with separation anxiety
The Animal Foundation is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) to waive...
The Animal Foundation to waive adoption fees for large adult dogs and cats
Pirate Fest in Vegas
Pirate Fest returns!