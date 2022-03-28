Advertisement

SNHD: Lights FC games going smoke, vape free at Cashman Field

The logo for the Las Vegas Lights FC. (Lights FC)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lights FC home games at Cashman Field will now be smoke and e-cigarette free, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Monday.

The move, decide by the team, includes all tobacco, e-cigarette and vaping products.

“Lights FC is proud to partner with Southern Nevada Health District on this important community initiative,” Lights FC Owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “Our decision to make Cashman Field smoke-free for our matches was an important step in our collective aim to make living smoke-free everyone’s goooooooooooal!”

Dr. Fermin Leguen of SNHD said the new policy helps reduce secondhand smoke exposure for fans, players and staffers, creating a healthier environment for Southern Nevada.

This new rule applies to all areas inside Cashman Field.

Games continue through October, with 17 remaining home games.

“The Southern Nevada Health District commends the Las Vegas Lights FC for its commitment to reducing exposure to smoking and secondhand smoke for its fans, players and staff members. Smoke-free spaces are a win for the overall health of our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

Smoke-free policies in outdoor sporting venues send a healthy message to the community. It makes tobacco use less visible and socially acceptable and provides a healthier environment for families.

The Southern Nevada Health District encourages all venues and employers to follow smoke-free policies.

The Health District maintains a list of smoke-free meeting spaces and housing directories as well as resources to help people quit smoking or vaping on its Get Healthy Clark County Live Tobacco Free and Spanish-language Viva Saludable Viva Libre De Tabaco pages.

