SNHD: Lights FC games going smoke, vape free at Cashman Field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lights FC home games at Cashman Field will now be smoke and e-cigarette free, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Monday.

The move, decide by the team, includes all tobacco, e-cigarette and vaping products.

“Lights FC is proud to partner with Southern Nevada Health District on this important community initiative,” Lights FC Owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “Our decision to make Cashman Field smoke-free for our matches was an important step in our collective aim to make living smoke-free everyone’s goooooooooooal!”

Dr. Fermin Leguen of SNHD said the new policy helps reduce secondhand smoke exposure for fans, players and staffers, creating a healthier environment for Southern Nevada.

This new rule applies to all areas inside Cashman Field.

Games continue through October, with 17 remaining home games.

Smoke-free policies in outdoor sporting venues send a healthy message to the community. It makes tobacco use less visible and socially acceptable and provides a healthier environment for families.

The Southern Nevada Health District encourages all venues and employers to follow smoke-free policies.

The Health District maintains a list of smoke-free meeting spaces and housing directories as well as resources to help people quit smoking or vaping on its Get Healthy Clark County Live Tobacco Free and Spanish-language Viva Saludable Viva Libre De Tabaco pages.

