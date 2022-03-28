Search teams continue mission to find missing Las Vegas woman in 3-year cold case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue team members combed through rugged terrain near Lake Mead looking for any clues of a woman missing since 2019.

Anique Beauregard, 41, went missing in September of 2019. She was last scene in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road.

Red Rock Search and Rescue is working with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Missing Persons. Public Information Officer Donald Moore with Red Rock Search and Rescue said they’re expanding their search beyond the last scene location.

“We’re putting all of our tracks in GPS so we can keep track of where we searched previously, where we’re searching now, any items that might be of interest we GPS tag them and we send that data onto law enforcement,” Moore said.

It appeared that Beauregard might’ve been around the water before she went missing. They were looking for flipflops and a bikini. Moore said there’s not much to go for this particular case.

“There was a recreational event happening and they got separated for whatever reason and she started walking alone and unfortunately was not located since that time,” Moore said.

Thirty volunteers helped with the search on Saturday. Four teams were brought out on four-by-fours to search different areas.

Red Rock Search and Rescue have conducted seven searches for Beauregard in the last three years.

Moore said sometimes when they’re on a search, they’ll come across a piece of evidence that might be linked to a different case. They come across that scenario four to five times a year.

“Last year we located three subjects that were missing well over two years of time and we still went back out and looked and we have had searches at Lake Mead that we’ve done over 60 searches for, before we located them,” Moore said.

With boots on the ground and the technology they use thanks to grants and foundations, it makes the mission possible.

“What we use is a process and a software known as SARTop0 and it’s GPS like you would use on your phone. But it also has mapping and the terrain and it allows us to put in specific symbols for specific items, it also has measurement software on it that we an archive and each search we can layer the map on top so we know where we’ve already looked before, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to go back and look there again because environmental things happens, sunlight, shade, all effect how you can find something,” Moore said.

The teams are composed of volunteers that put in 30,000-35,000 of hours each year. They’re deployed to an average of 95 missions a year.

“It’s not that law enforcement is not participating, they’re actively supporting us but they don’t have the resources to continue to ground pound,” Moore said.

Moore said they didn’t find any clues for Beauregard’s case during this search, but they’ll attempt it again in the future.

