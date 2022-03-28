Nevada is 2nd-most stressed state in US, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From work-related stresses to money and health-related stresses, Nevadans are pretty stressed out, according to a new study.

With April being Stress Awareness Month, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics to determine the states with the highest stress levels. The company says the data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Based on WalletHub’s findings, the Silver State ranked as the second-most stressed state in the country. Coming in second on the list, Nevada trailed only Louisiana, which was found to be the most-stressed state in the United States.

According to WalletHub, here’s a look at how Nevada ranked in terms of some of the key metrics:

Stress Levels in Nevada (1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):

27th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

18th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

8th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

12th – Median Credit Score

9th – Housing Affordability

23rd – % of Population Living in Poverty

1st – Divorce Rate

20th – Crime Rate per Capita

4th – Psychologists per Capita

According to the study, Utah was found to be the state with the least stress, coming in at number 50.

To visit the full study, visit: wallethub.com/edu/most-stressful-states/32218

