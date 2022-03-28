Advertisement

Mojave Max emerges, marking start of spring in Las Vegas

Mojave Max emerges on March 26, 2022.(Clark County)
By Kazia Doros
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:48 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spring has sprung here in Southern Nevada because Mojave Max made his debut!

Southern Nevada’s desert tortoise officially emerged from his burrow at the Springs Preserve at 12:21 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The preserve held a contest for local students to predict when Max would emerge. The preserve said they are still tabulating the results.

