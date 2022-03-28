Mojave Max emerges, marking start of spring in Las Vegas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:48 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spring has sprung here in Southern Nevada because Mojave Max made his debut!
Southern Nevada’s desert tortoise officially emerged from his burrow at the Springs Preserve at 12:21 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The preserve held a contest for local students to predict when Max would emerge. The preserve said they are still tabulating the results.
