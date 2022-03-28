Mohave County Sheriff’s Office involved in police shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting Sunday morning.

MCSO said the incident happened around 10:54 a.m. March 27 in the area of E. Sterling Rd. and S. Roberts Rd. MCSO said they were called to the area about a man with a weapon who had allegedly made threats of “suicide by cop” and fled into the desert.

Bullhead City Police were the first to arrive on scene to assist with the incident. Police set up a perimeter and heard one round fired from a subject. MCSO said a short time later, the person fired at officers and officers fired back.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Lake Havasu City Police are conducting the shooting investigation. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

