Advertisement

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office involved in police shooting

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting Sunday morning.

MCSO said the incident happened around 10:54 a.m. March 27 in the area of E. Sterling Rd. and S. Roberts Rd. MCSO said they were called to the area about a man with a weapon who had allegedly made threats of “suicide by cop” and fled into the desert.

Bullhead City Police were the first to arrive on scene to assist with the incident. Police set up a perimeter and heard one round fired from a subject. MCSO said a short time later, the person fired at officers and officers fired back.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Lake Havasu City Police are conducting the shooting investigation. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas man dies after ATV crashes into a flatbed truck
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Nevada is 2nd-most stressed state in US, study finds
FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf...
Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Las Vegas Valley stores
Anique Beauregard, 41, went missing in September of 2019. She was last scene in the area of...
Search teams continue mission to find missing woman in 3-year cold case