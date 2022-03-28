Man arrested after deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man after a deadly stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to a bridge near the 3900 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. As officers arrived, they noticed a male, identified as 58-year-old Freddy Allen, holding a knife. Police said Allen attempted to run from officers but was caught and arrested.

According to investigators, Allen and the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation over an interaction with a dog Friday night. Saturday night, the two got into another verbal altercation, when Allen stabbed the victim one time. That victim was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Allen was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for an open murder charge. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.